Times Staff
HAMMOND — Staff members in Purdue University Northwest’s office of Enrollment Management and Student Affairs distributed backpacks and other school supplies in early August to families in need.
PNW hosted two “Roaring Back-to-School” community backpack giveaways at its campuses for area families. Approximately 1,300 people benefitted from the events by receiving backpacks, notebooks, folders, writing utensils and more.
Beyond providing high-quality college education, PNW strives to serve its neighboring communities through various outreach initiatives. As a metropolitan university, PNW employees seek ways to make an impact, deliver positive outcomes and support Northwest Indiana.
