PNW names Carl Trosien next head coach, director of hockey operations

MEN'S HOCKEY

PNW tabs Trosien as coach: As Purdue Northwest gets ready for its first season in the Great Lakes Collegiate Hockey League, they'll also have a new coach. Carl Trosien will take over the Pride hockey program the athletic department announced on Tuesday. Trosien was named the GLCHL Coach of the Year last season after leading Grand Valley State to the conference championship game. In addition to taking over as head coach of the ACHA Division I program, Trosien will also act as the head of hockey operations for both the Division I and Division III programs.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Bueckers tears ACL:

UConn women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers tore the ACL in her left knee and will miss the entire 2022-23 season, the school announced Wednesday. UConn said in a statement that Bueckers suffered the injury Monday during a pickup basketball game and underwent an MRI that evening. It did not say where Bueckers was playing when the injury occurred. “We’re all devastated for Paige,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “She’s worked really hard to get stronger and healthier this offseason, and this is an unfortunate setback. Paige is obviously an amazing basketball player, but she’s a better person and teammate and it’s really unfortunate that this has happened to her. "We’ll miss her presence on the court, but she’ll do everything she can to still lead and help her teammates this season. Our program will support Paige through her healing process to help her come back better and stronger.” Bueckers was named the 2020-21 AP national Player of the Year, becoming the first freshman to earn that honor. She missed 19 games last season after suffering a left knee tibia plateau fracture and torn meniscus in early December. But she returned to lead the Huskies to the Final Four, where the Huskies lost to South Carolina in the championship game. UConn said Bueckers will undergo surgery on Friday at UConn Health in Farmington.

— Associated Press

PRO GOLF

LIV golfers sue PGA:

Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and a group of players who defected to Saudi-funded LIV Golf filed an antitrust lawsuit Wednesday against the PGA Tour, the first step in a legal fight that could define the rules of where players can compete. The Wall Street Journal first reported the filing in U.S. District Court in San Francisco. The complaint also includes an application for a temporary restraining order by Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones to compete in the FedEx Cup playoffs. Six players who have competed in LIV Golf events are among the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings and would be eligible for the start of the PGA Tour’s postseason that starts next week. The PGA Tour has suspended members for playing in LIV Golf events without a release to play in tournaments the same week of a PGA Tour event. The tour does not allow releases for tournaments held in North America. The last two LIV Golf events — with $25 million in prize money for 54 holes with no cut — were in Oregon and New Jersey. The Journal reported that details of the lawsuit indicate the PGA Tour suspended Mickelson in March for allegedly recruiting players to LIV Golf. When he applied for reinstatement in June, the tour denied it because he had played in the first Saudi event held outside London.

— Associated Press