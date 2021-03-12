PNW School of Engineering offers summer camp

Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) School of Engineering will offer its Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) Summer Camp weekdays from June 14 through June 25.

Camp attendees can choose to attend virtually (via Zoom), or in-person at PNW’s Hammond Campus, where university social distancing guidelines will be followed.

The PNW Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering will host the camp, offering high school students the opportunity to learn AI/ML concepts and implement them in fun game-based programming platforms.

Participants will discover the science and engineering that runs our technology, and see how AI/ML techniques have improved many professional fields and created several job opportunities in the last few years.

The two-week session will run from 9:10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. each weekday. Students must be entering ninth grade or higher in fall 2021 to be eligible to attend. The application deadline is May 14 and the cost per student is $180.

For more information, visit the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Summer Camp site or contact Colin Elkin at 219-785-5422 or cpe@pnw.edu.

The PNW School of Engineering is recognized for its expertise in mechanical, civil, computer, and electrical engineering. For 2021, U.S. News has ranked the school No. 60 among the Best Engineering Programs in the United States, of engineering schools whose highest degree is a bachelor’s or master’s degree.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0