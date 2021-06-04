 Skip to main content
PNW's Chad Patrick named All-American
Purdue Northwest's Chad Patrick was named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference's Pitcher of the Year on Wednesday.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

PNW's Patrick named All-American: Purdue Northwest pitcher Chad Patrick (Hebron) has been named an ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division II All-American. He was a third-team selection. Patrick was also the Pitcher of the Year in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. In nine starts, he posted a 5-2 record with a 1.83 earned-run average, 97 strikeouts and only eight walks.  Patrick was earlier voted All-Midwest Region First Team by CCA, NCBWA and ABCA.

Oilmen hold off Minutemen: The NWI Oilmen withstood a five-run, ninth-inning rally from the MCL Minutemen for a 11-9 win Friday. Colin Bruce was 1-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored for NWI. Aaron Cookn (Hammond) had a solo home run. Jimmy Carey was 3-for-5 with two RBIs.

PRO GOLF

Cantlay sets an early target at Memorial: Patrick Cantlay finished his long day with some of his best golf, running off three straight birdies to close out a 5-under 67 and the lead Friday in the rain-delayed Memorial. He arrived at Muirfield Village before dawn. He finished when it was time for dinner. And except for a few inevitable mistakes, he was solid in the 33 holes he faced. “We're out there for such a long time today that you could fall asleep at the wheel a little bit,” said Cantlay, who won the Memorial two years ago. “So being cognizant of that and checking in with yourself — are you as focused as you can be? — I think is the key.” Cantlay was at 8-under 136 on the refurbished Muirfield Village, where the rough is thicker and denser than usual and the rain that washed out nearly half of the opening round didn't help. Scottie Scheffler recovered from three bogeys in his opening four holes to scratch out a 71 and was at 6-under 130 among those who completed the second round. They all had long days, having to finish most of the first round in the morning and 18 holes in the afternoon, with only about 30 minutes in between. Collin Morikawa and Jon Rahm, both winners at Muirfield Village last year in different tournaments held in consecutive weeks, were among those who had to return Saturday morning.

