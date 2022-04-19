PNW's Selena Michko extends her home run streak to four games

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Michko extends home run streak: Purdue Northwest's Selena Michko extended her streak of games with a home run to two home runs in the Pride's win over Parkside in game one of a double header. Michko's streak came to a close in game two, but the junior still managed a 2-for-3 game at the plate. Six runs for Parkside in the final two innings of game two saw the Pride fall 7-3. After her five home runs in a four-game stretch, Michko's season total now stands at 11.

WOMEN'S GOLF

MVC Championship: Valparaiso had two golfers shoot sub-80 rounds in the season's final day on Tuesday. Kelsey Eichenauer shot a career-best 78 while freshman Anna Fay turned in a 79. Fay's 7 earned her a 54-hole score of 244, putting the first-year golfer in a tie for 32nd — the highest finishing member of the Beacons. Payton Hodson, a senior, closed out her Valparaiso career with a 41st-place finish in the tournament thanks to an 84 on Tuesday. As a team, the Beacons finished with a scoring average of 323.77, good for the fourth-best mark in program history.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Valpo falls to No. 18 Notre Dame: A career-best start by Connor Lockwood wasn't enough for the Beacons on Tuesday. Lockwood gave up three first-inning runs before working five-straight scoreless frames. Valparaiso's offense couldn't respond, however, managing just one run, a solo home run by Brady Renfro in the seventh inning. The Beacons will turn around and host Missouri State in the three-game series, kicking off Friday at 3 p.m.

PNW rallies: Facing a doubleheader sweep on Tuesday, the Pride rallied. After finding itself down 4-1 in the fourth inning, Purdue Northwest came from behind to win 5-4 and earn a split with Grand Valley State. The Pride relief pitchers were the star of the second game, working 5 2/3 innings with no runs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.