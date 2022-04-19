 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PNW's Selena Michko extends her home run streak to four games

Selena Michko, PNW

Lake Central's Selena Michko hit home runs in four straight contests for Purdue Northwest.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Michko extends home run streak: Purdue Northwest's Selena Michko extended her streak of games with a home run to two home runs in the Pride's win over Parkside in game one of a double header. Michko's streak came to a close in game two, but the junior still managed a 2-for-3 game at the plate. Six runs for Parkside in the final two innings of game two saw the Pride fall 7-3. After her five home runs in a four-game stretch, Michko's season total now stands at 11. 

WOMEN'S GOLF

MVC Championship: Valparaiso had two golfers shoot sub-80 rounds in the season's final day on Tuesday. Kelsey Eichenauer shot a career-best 78 while freshman Anna Fay turned in a 79. Fay's 7 earned her a 54-hole score of 244, putting the first-year golfer in a tie for 32nd — the highest finishing member of the Beacons. Payton Hodson, a senior, closed out her Valparaiso career with a 41st-place finish in the tournament thanks to an 84 on Tuesday. As a team, the Beacons finished with a scoring average of 323.77, good for the fourth-best mark in program history.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Valpo falls to No. 18 Notre Dame: A career-best start by Connor Lockwood wasn't enough for the Beacons on Tuesday. Lockwood gave up three first-inning runs before working five-straight scoreless frames. Valparaiso's offense couldn't respond, however, managing just one run, a solo home run by Brady Renfro in the seventh inning. The Beacons will turn around and host Missouri State in the three-game series, kicking off Friday at 3 p.m.

PNW rallies: Facing a doubleheader sweep on Tuesday, the Pride rallied. After finding itself down 4-1 in the fourth inning, Purdue Northwest came from behind to win 5-4 and earn a split with Grand Valley State. The Pride relief pitchers were the star of the second game, working 5 2/3 innings with no runs.

