With Super Bowl Sunday coming up, someone sent me a list of football terms -- as they might apply in church.

Halftime: the 15 or so minutes after Sunday school when people who aren't staying for the worship service leave.

Two-minute warning: realizing that the sermon is almost over and you start to gather up your kids and belongings.

Quarterback sneak: quietly slipping out during the altar call.

Blitz: the rush for the local restaurants after the closing prayer.

Halfback option: only 50 percent of the members return for Wednesday visitation.

My correspondent also referred to "staying in the pocket" as what some money does when it should go to the work of the church. In today's deal, South could have saved some pocket money. At four hearts, he ruffed the second diamond and drew all the trumps with the A-K. South next led a spade to dummy's ace and a spade to his king.

Alas, West showed out. South could ruff two spades in dummy, but East was sure to get in eventually and lead a club, and West got two clubs for down one.