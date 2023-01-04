PoCo Muse displaying new exhibits

PoCo Muse, the Porter County Museum, is displaying new exhibits in the new year.

People can see Connections, the Prehistoric Pop-up, Robert Cain's work and the Lowenstine WWII Roll of Honor at the museum at 20 Indiana Ave. in downtown Valparaiso.

“'Out with the old and in with the new,' is a familiar idiom this time of year. We are certainly taking that phrase to heart at the PoCo Muse. If you haven’t noticed, our new home at 20 Indiana Ave. has presented opportunities to prioritize quality over quantity," Executive Director Kevin Matthew Pazour said in a letter to patrons. "Our ability to tell meaningful stories has changed the way we operate as a museum."

People can see the ongoing Connections exhibit that pairs different objects that speak to each other in surprising ways or the award-winning Prehistoric Pop-up exhibit from the 2022 Porter County Fair. Located in the Eunice Slagle Gallery, the exhibit tells the story of the American Mastodon bones Myron Benedict found on his farm in Porter Township in 1949.

The museum also displays the work of artist M. Robert “Rob” Cain, a lifelong Valparaiso resident and beloved Valparaiso High School art teacher who died last year.

"Simply put, we don’t need to dominate your schedule to accomplish our mission. Our newest strength is being a minor part of your day instead of all of it," he said. "Spend 45 minutes viewing Connections, the Prehistoric Pop-Up, works of historical Porter County art in the Cain Gallery, and then carry on with your day. The possibilities are endless."

There's also the new Lowenstine WWII Roll of Honor that commemorates Valparaiso residents who served during World War II. It was displayed on the courthouse square from 1943 to 1973 and then installed in PoCo Muse last month.

"The greatest part of this change is knowing you can do it over again in six months and learn a completely new set of local stories," he said. "I hope you will embrace our new mentality and visit more often in 2023."

For more information, call 219-510-1836 or visit pocomuse.org.