GARY — Two people were found dead after a fire in an apartment near the city's downtown, authorities said.
Sabrina Lemon, 48, and a 57-year-old man were found in a locked bedroom inside an apartment in the 1100 block of Connecticut Street, according to the Lake County coroner's office and police.
Gary police were dispatched about 4 a.m. to 1153 Connecticut St. for a disturbance, records show.
While en route, officers were notified of a possible structure fire at the location. Officer arrived and found the two Lemon and the man.
Coroner's investigators were called to the scene about 4:40 a.m. and pronounced both dead. The cause and manner of death in each case was pending further investigation.
The coroner's office listed the incident address as 1163 Connecticut St. Both Lemon and the man, whose name has not yet been released, lived at the address, a coroner's release said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mike Equihua of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
