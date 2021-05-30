UPDATE: 1 dies in Borman crash, authorities say

HAMMOND — Police are investigating a fatal wreck on eastbound Interstate 80/94 in which a car rear-ended a semitrailer early Sunday near mile marker 3.9, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said.
A preliminary investigation shows a green 1996 Peterbilt semitrailer lost air pressure in its brakes while traveling in the second lane and the driver was unable to move the truck.
The driver of a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu was also eastbound in the second lane and failed to recognize the stopped truck, rear-ending the trailer. The driver died from injuries sustained in the collision, Sgt. Fifield said.
The driver's identity is being held pending notification of family.
The right two lanes were closed for several hours for crash investigation and cleanup.
Hammond Fire, the Indiana Department of Transportation and Waffco Towing assisted at the scene.
