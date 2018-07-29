MICHIGAN CITY — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead at the Canterbury apartment complex, according to a news release.
Police were dispatched to the complex at 5:50 a.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting in the 200 block of Herring Gull Lane.
Officers located a deceased male lying on the sidewalk. The victim was identified as Darnell Crawford, 39, of Michigan City, according to the release.
No arrest has been made at this time and an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Arwen LaMotte at 219-874-3221 (ext. 1081).
