Police seek tips about pair accused in 'quick change scam' at Hobart business

HOBART — Police are asking for tips about two people accused of stealing $100 from a cashier as part of a "quick change scam."
Hobart police responded Dec. 3 to a business in the 2700 block of East 79th Avenue to speak with a manager about a theft that occurred Nov. 24, Capt. James Gonzales said.
The manager said a man presented a $100 bill to pay for food, but told the cashier he would pay with exact change once the register was opened.
The man confused the cashier by asking for the $100 bill back while moving his body to hide it and telling the cashier he had handed over $5 instead, police said.
The cashier then gave the man a second $100 bill from the register.
The "quick change scam" often involves two or more people, police said.
In this case, a woman is seen in surveillance photos behind the man.
Anyone with information about the two suspects is asked to contact Detective Zachary Crawford by email at zcrawford@cityofhobart.org or calling 219-942-4774.