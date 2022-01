Police seeks tips about man's recent shooting death

MERRILLVILLE — Police said Friday they're seeking more information about the Jan. 19 shooting death of a 23-year-old man.

Jarcques Gaston, whose address was not listed on a Lake County coroner's release, was found shot to death at a residence in the 7800 block of Hendricks Street, officials said.

Merrillville detectives are continuing to follow leads and speak with anyone with information about the homicide, Assistant Police Chief Kostas Nuses said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cpl. Matt Vasel by calling 219-769-3531, ext. 363, or emailing dvasel@merrillville.in.gov, or Detective Joshua Miskus at 219-769-3531, ext. 345, or jmiskus@merrillville.in.gov. Tips may be submitted anonymously to either detective.

