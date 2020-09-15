Politically incorrect

“I want a partner who has a head on his shoulders,” Unlucky Louie remarked as we sat in the club lounge.

“So you have something against people with a neck?” Cy the Cynic asked in mock indignation. “Shame on your biased attitudes.”

Louie tried to say that it was just an expression, but all he got was a scornful look. I think Louie was upset about today’s deal from a penny game. He was East, and West led the ten of clubs against South’s 3NT. Louie took the ace and returned a club, and South won and led the six of hearts. West played low, dummy’s jack won ... and South claimed nine tricks.

Three clubs

West must have had his head in the sand or the clouds; his play was defensively incorrect. South’s bidding marks him with a six-card diamond suit, he also has three clubs — two tricks there — and his lead of a low heart makes no sense unless he has at least three cards in that suit.

West’s only real chance is to rise with his ace of hearts and shift to the king and a low spade.

