Porter County Airport board appointment draws scrutiny

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Board of Commissioners wants Porter County Regional Airport Authority members to represent the public, and the commissioners want tenants to know that.
At its recent meeting, the commissioners appointed longtime County Council member Bob Poparad to the Airport Board, immediately replacing Dante Pergher.
“Who is he? We’ve never heard of him,” said Justin Flick, who flies a biplane based at the airport.
“Bob Poparad is a pilot,” Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, told Flick.
Flick wondered why Pergher wasn’t reappointed.
All board members appointed by the commissioners serve at the pleasure of the commissioners, Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, told Flick.
“We did not tell anybody not to apply,” Good said.
The commissioners took applications for that seat on the Airport Authority twice, Good said. The first time, most of the applicants were Republicans. A second public notice was posted, this time specifying that the appointee has to be a Democrat. That’s in keeping with state law that requires bipartisanship on board representation.
Airport Director Kyle Kuebler had sent the commissioners a letter saying whatever they want to do is fine, Good said.
Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, said the commissioners appoint people with varied experience to represent the general public “who pays for all of that.” Poparad’s council experience means he’s well aware of the county’s fiscal situation, Biggs said.
“I want somebody to keep an eye on things out there to make sure it is operated properly, to represent the general public because they’re the ones who pay for it,” Biggs said.
“Why this sudden change for a wheel that’s going around real good?” Flick asked.
“That’s not a club out there,” Biggs said. “The people own the airport, not the people flying in and out of there.”
Andy Dessuit, of Westville, said he represented Region Flyers. The flight school’s owner couldn’t attend the commissioners meeting.
How can tenants have discussion on board qualifications, he asked.
Start with the Airport Authority and its attorney and see if they want to make any recommendations, County Attorney Scott McClure advised.
“If it’s a case that we need to get involved, Kyle (the airport director) will contact us,” Biggs said.
All those board members know their individual appointments and when their terms expire, and Kuebler is in the best position of all to know that information, McClure said.
“It has to be vetted somewhere. We don’t run an airport up here,” Biggs said. “You have three commissioners who are not going to micromanage what Kyle is doing out there.”
No appointment to a board is an appointment for life, Biggs said.
