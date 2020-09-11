Porter County Airport board appointment draws scrutiny

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Board of Commissioners wants Porter County Regional Airport Authority members to represent the public, and the commissioners want tenants to know that.

At its recent meeting, the commissioners appointed longtime County Council member Bob Poparad to the Airport Board, immediately replacing Dante Pergher.

“Who is he? We’ve never heard of him,” said Justin Flick, who flies a biplane based at the airport.

“Bob Poparad is a pilot,” Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, told Flick.

Flick wondered why Pergher wasn’t reappointed.

All board members appointed by the commissioners serve at the pleasure of the commissioners, Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, told Flick.

“We did not tell anybody not to apply,” Good said.

The commissioners took applications for that seat on the Airport Authority twice, Good said. The first time, most of the applicants were Republicans. A second public notice was posted, this time specifying that the appointee has to be a Democrat. That’s in keeping with state law that requires bipartisanship on board representation.