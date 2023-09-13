VALPARAISO — A member of the Porter County Board of Health was removed from her position due to comments she made about the viability of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to members of the county commission.

The former board member, Jessica Jepsen, wrote a comment in the Lake Central Class of 2003 Reunion Facebook group Aug. 21 pertaining to the death of a former classmate. She speculated the cause of death could be due to receiving the vaccine.

"I hope this is not a case of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine," Jepsen wrote. "As a county health board member we are receiving lots of peer reviewed studies from the community about how deadly this vaccine is."

Jepsen's comments created contention on social media. The Board of Health released a statement on Facebook Aug. 30 that said, "Personal opinions of Board of Health members do not represent the position of the Porter County Board of Health or the Porter County Health Department as a whole."

The vote was not on the agenda, but Porter County Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, introduced the topic at the end of the meeting prior to public comment. He made a motion to remove Jepsen from the board.

"Her stated and written comments, or views, are contrary to the statutory duties of the health board," Biggs said. "We cannot allow that."

However, Biggs said he does not think everything Jepsen said was wrong. He said they will not replace her with a "voice that will not dissent and just go with the crowd."

Jepsen was named to the board in January. She was a vocal critic of mask mandates during the pandemic.

Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, seconded the motion.

"There is a certain decorum level that needs to be upheld on any board," Blaney said. "Whether we agree with the opinions of the board members or not is irrelevant to that professionalism."

Commissioner Barb Regnitz, R-Center, said when someone is speaking on behalf of a company, board or entity, they have certain responsibilities with their first amendment right of free speech.

"The problem is there's no context on social media. People can take that social media post and do anything they want with it," Regnitz said. "That doesn't mean you can't express your views, but they should be expressed in the board's setting and not on social media."

Kathy DeWitt, of Valparaiso, said she applauds the commissioners and board for their decision to remove Jepsen.

“The staff at this health department are true heroes,” DeWitt said last week. “Dr. Stamp has done an amazing job as the health officer. Some of these members are not qualified, or even in achieving the goals that have to do with the health and safety of our community.”