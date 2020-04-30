Porter County Compost sites reopen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Porter County Recycling and Waste Reduction District’s compost sites will officially reopen on Monday.

Porter County residents can drop off yard waste and pick up compost or wood mulch. For nonresidents, limitations and fees may apply.

Rakes and shovels will not be available to the public. Compost operators ask patrons to exercise caution and continue to observe all social distancing guidelines.

The Porter County Recycling and Waste Reduction District maintains three compost sites throughout the county:

Valparaiso Compost Site, 2150 W. Lincolnway (Ind. 130, 1 mile west of intersection with Joliet). Open 8 a.m. -5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Boone Grove Compost Site, 546 South 400 West (Hwy. 8 to 400 West, head north to 550 South) Open noon-5 p.m Monday through Friday. and 9 a.m.-4 p.m Saturday.

Portage Compost Site, 6451 U.S. 12. Open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, contact Porter County Recycling and Waste Reduction at info@portercountyrecycling.org

