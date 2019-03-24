VALPARAISO — Porter County Commissioner Laura Blaney said she and other county officials spent a lot of time in 2018 at groundbreaking ceremonies.
This year, she said, there will be more time spent at ribbon cuttings as significant projects within the county aimed at improving the quality of life are completed.
"2018 was the year of beginnings," Blaney said, adding the goal is not only to increase the quality of life in Porter County for its residents, but to "make Porter County a place proud to call home."
Fellow Commissioner Jeff Good, R-Center, agreed, saying the county is continuing its program begun three years ago to make improvements throughout the county, to improve quality of life and to prepare it for present and future growth.
"We've done all of this and the tax rate has remained flat," Good said.
Good said the county is "reasserting" itself into South Haven.
Construction will begin this year on a $3.6 million storm sewer project in the largest unincorporated community within the county.
"This is a major enhancement of the system in South Haven," Good said, adding the hope is the improvements in infrastructure will appreciate the values of homes within the community and will help attract people to move to South Haven.
"We are also getting ready to build a new county auxiliary building on County Road 700 North," Good said. The building would house highway department equipment which will allow quicker access to South Haven.
Blaney and Good both pointed to the success of the new Porter County Animal Shelter, which opened about two years ago and set records in its first full year of operations.
Blaney also pointed to the Memorial Opera House in downtown Valparaiso and the increased interest in support of the more than century-old facility.
Last year the county took on a $30 million capital improvement project. Many of the components of that project will be completed this year.
The Porter County Courthouse is receiving a nearly $2.7 million renovation. The exterior renovation included an overall face-lift, repairing the building's facade and installing new windows. Interior renovations are improving restroom facilities and making the building more accessible. Those renovations could be completed by June 1.
Work is also continuing on the $12 million two-building construction project at the North Porter County Government Complex on Willowcreek Road.
A new 12,000-square-foot building will house the county's health department and is a joint venture with the Portage Township Trustee, who will move its office into the building. The interior of the present building will also be renovated, including the addition of an additional courtroom. The new building should be done by year's end and the renovations of the older building by spring 2020.
A massive $3.2 million renovation to the Porter County Expo Center is scheduled to be completed by May 1. Work includes an exterior renovation including extending the front entry and massive interior renovation to make the 35-year-old building like new again.
The county has also undertaken the renovation 157 S. Franklin St. in Valparaiso, which will become the new county's 911 dispatch center. It should be completed in the summer of 2020.