Postal substation a welcome return in community

WINFIELD — The town's postal substation was signed, sealed and delivered back to the community a little more than a year ago.

It's a return that has been welcomed by those in the community as well as by officials from the Crown Point Post Office, under which the substation, at 8380 109th Ave., is contracted.

"Convenience," is the one word used by customer Henry Farag, of Lakes of the Four Seasons.

Farag said he uses the postal substation, which is close to his home, on a regular basis to mail packages and purchase stamps.

Porter Township resident Mike McBride agrees that convenience, close proximity and no waiting in line are the reasons he utilizes the Winfield substation.

"If this wasn't here I'd have to drive to the Valparaiso post office or the Crown Point post office. This is right in the middle," McBride said.

Friendliness is another reason listed by Porter Township resident Sue Whitlock, who stops by the post office on her way home from work.

"It's easier than going to the Merrillville post office for me, and they're always so friendly," Whitlock said.

The postal substation shares space with U-Haul Rentals, which is owned by George and Diane Smith.

Amy Culver, who is employed by the Smiths, serves as the customer service agent for the postal substation office.

Culver, who received training from postal employees early in the opening last year, said she now is on her own.

"This summer it's been steady but not overwhelming. Closer to Christmas it will pick up," Culver said.

The hours of the postal substation are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Culver said she can handle most postal-related duties but a sign posted states what services aren't handled there.

Those services not handled include: international shipping, passports, money orders, registered mail, generation and printing of return labels or QR codes, no retail items such as plan envelopes and tape for purchase and no cashing of money orders.

The postal location in Winfield is a Contract Postal Unit (CPU). A CPU is a supplier-owned or supplier-leased facility operated by the supplier, under contract to the U.S. Postal Service, to provide postal services to the public at Postal service prices, according to information from a post office spokeswoman.

Crown Point Postmaster Mary Sprandel said her office is "pleased to offer customers an additional option to obtain most postal products and services."

"We are grateful for our partnership at the Winfield CPU, particularly Amy, who provides a valuable service to the postal customers at this location. Feedback I hear indicates the Winfield CPU is very popular with the community," Sprandel said.

The Postal Service has no changes planned to the Winfield CPU contract, Sprandel said.

The Postal Service selected U-Haul Rentals as the site for the postal substation about two years ago.

Winfield Township Trustee Paulette Skinner said she and her township staff and other town officials worked for several years with local postal officials to restore postal service to the area.

The town of Winfield had a substation, or postal contract post office, in the former Fagen Pharmacy, 10809 Randolph St., for a number of years.

That post office substation was removed when CVS Pharmacy bought Fagen in late 2017.

On June 26, 2018, Skinner's office sent state officials a petition with the signatures of 2,548 residents asking to restore postal service.

That paperwork was eventually sent to the office of then-President Donald J. Trump.

"I got a letter back from the president's office, and he was the only one to light on it. He assigned it to someone in Indiana," Skinner said.

Porter Township resident Lynn VanMeter said she remembers when the postal unit was located in Fagen Pharmacy and the convenience.

VanMeter is pleased about its return.

"I enjoy it," VanMeter said of the new post office located near her home.

The town of Winfield and nearby unincorporated Lakes of the Four Seasons, which use a Crown Point ZIP code, have mail delivered through the Crown Point Post Office on Summit Street in Crown Point.

The service area includes some 15,000 residents in both the Winfield and Lakes of the Four Seasons area, Winfield Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson said.

Those with any post office-related questions at the Winfield substation can call Culver at 219-663-5319.