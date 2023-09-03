Peggy and Chester Potempa celebrated their 70th Diamond Wedding Anniversary with a special intention mass at All-Saints Catholic Church in San Pierre this weekend with their family and friends, followed by a private dinner in the ballroom of The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster.

Chester and the former Peggy Green were married Sept. 5, 1953 at Sorrowful Mother Catholic Church in Wheatfield, with Peggy’s twin sister Patty as the maid of honor and family friend Joe Ruszczyk as best man. A reception dinner of family and friends was hosted in the late afternoon at the Potempa Family Farm in San Pierre. The couple then spent their honeymoon at Niagara Falls.

The Potempas have five children: Carol Widner of Monterey, Pamela Robinson of Mishawaka, David Potempa of Lima, Ohio and Thomas Potempa and Philip Potempa, both of San Pierre. They also have six grandchildren as well as great grandchildren.

Mr. Potempa was employed for more than three decades at Jack Gray Transport in Gary and Mrs. Potempa for more than 20 years as a teacher’s aide at Liberty Elementary School in North Judson. They are the parents of newspaper columnist and author Philip Potempa.