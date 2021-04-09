Prairie Magic Music Festival to return with headliner Shemekia Copeland

The Prairie Magic Music Festival will return to Porter County late this summer with blues artist Shemekia Copeland headlining.

Copeland, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Crystal Bowersox and Jackie Venson will play the daylong music festival Aug. 14 at Sunset Hill Farm County Park at 775 Meridian Road in Valparaiso.

Porter County Parks & Recreation hosts the annual festival of rock, Americana and blues music that's performed outdoors at the Sunset Hill Amphitheater.

“The last time I was at Sunset Hill it was awesome, but this time is going to be even better,” Copeland said. “I’m so proud to be part of this lineup with all these incredible women. I can’t wait.”

The coronavirus pandemic caused cancellation of the 2020 Prairie Magic Music Festival, which is normally held annually. It's returning with health precautions, including social distancing.

“This year we’re celebrating women in the arts, and we have an outstanding lineup of amazing artists. We’ve been so excited to share the news with everyone,” said Walter Lenckos, the superintendent of Porter County Parks and Recreation.

The festival will take place 1-8 p.m. Aug. 14. Visitors can take a wagon ride from the parking lot to the amphitheater.