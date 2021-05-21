Prayer shawls and blankets donated to sexual assault survivors

Such donations can make a huge difference for victims, Michigan City SANE nurse Michelle Runions said.

“I had a young mother that was a victim of attempted murder. She was brought in by police distraught, no personal belongings," she said. "While I was taking care of her, I found out that all her belongings including her purse, phone and car keys were detained at the crime scene as evidence. I was so thankful that our hospital is proactive with our community closet. My patient was able to receive new clothing and toiletries to freshen up with.”

Franciscan Health Michigan City SANE Coordinator Lori Bridegroom said the shawls would be appreciated and a source of comfort during a devastating time for victims.

“I sometimes feel sad and think our world has just become a cold, dark place," she said. "But then there are moments like this, and I realize that just isn't true. There is so much more good in our world than bad; the bad things just seem to get more publicity.”

The Franciscan Health Michigan City’s Center of Hope is always accepting donations.

For more information, visit FranciscanHealthFoundation.org/programs/center-hope or call 219-661-3401.

