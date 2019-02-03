Dealing with cancer can be stressful and overwhelming for the patient and for loved ones. It isn’t necessary to add the difficulties of a long commute, the anxiety of traffic or the hassle of parking to those challenges.
Thankfully, there’s a new comprehensive cancer center in Northwest Indiana. Porter Regional Hospital’s Cancer Care Center offers advanced diagnostic and treatment capabilities all in one building.
As an experienced radiation oncologist, I’m familiar with the factors patients consider when choosing a cancer care center. Here are the key questions to ask:
1.) Does the center offer a staff that collaborates, so patients benefit from multiple specialties?
The ability to benefit from a team approach is a huge positive in cancer care. The Cancer Care Center team is a wide array of talents, including medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, general surgeons, a colorectal surgeon, gastroenterologists, urologists, a urologic oncologist, gynecologists, radiologists, pathologists, plastic surgeons and patient navigators. For patients and their families, that means a team of experts is in one place, working together to deliver the specialized care each patient needs. This team approach means patients benefit from an array of specialists with experience and training in treating a broad scope of cancers.
The cancer specialists gather together weekly, at minimum, in a multidisciplinary conference (called a Tumor Board) in the Cancer Care Center to discuss the most appropriate approach for each patient’s treatment. The patient navigator guides and simplifies the entire process and is always available to answer questions, coordinate patient care and lend a helping hand.
2.) Does the center offer current and modern treatments?
One of the major breakthroughs in cancer management is immunotherapy, which boosts the body’s natural immune defenses to fight cancer. Since the addition of immunotherapy, which works for different types of cancers, we have seen major improvement in cancer survivorship and in some instances a cure for cases that were difficult to treat in the past. Nowadays, new molecular technologies can quickly pinpoint the molecular and genetic changes in the tumor, which can enable our oncologists to select the best therapy for their patients. This approach has paved the way to what is now known as precision medicine.
The addition of our new PET/CT scanner was a significant milestone for us at the Cancer Care Center as it made our center Northwest Indiana’s newest regional resource for the latest in the diagnosis and management of cancer -- all under one roof.
We offer the only wide-bore (large opening) technology in the area, which allows us to serve patients who are larger or who may have difficulty with smaller spaces. Added to our on-site medical oncologist offices, radiation oncology services, surgeon offices, an infusion center and imaging, the Cancer Care Center at Porter Regional Hospital is an all-in-one local resource.
3.) What type of radiation therapy is available?
Porter Radiation Oncology offers a wide array of the newest advanced technology to treat all types of cancers.
For most cancer types and locations, Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) and Rapid-Arc IMRT are the most advanced treatments available and used for the majority of our patients. This technology, combined with Image-Guidance Radiation Therapy (IGRT) allows customizable, patient-specific treatments to be delivered accurately and safely.
Other advancements, such as hypofractionation and Stereotactic Radiation Therapy (SRS/SRBT), allow treatment to be delivered with few visits while maintaining or improving cancer control with reduced side effects.
For example, hypo-fractionation allows us to reduce treatment time for most of our breast cancer patients from the traditional six to seven weeks to only three to four weeks. This shortened treatment course is more convenient and can reduce short- and long-term skin reaction and fibrosis.
Advanced techniques, such as Deep Inspiratory Breath Hold (DIBH), significantly reduce the radiation dose to the underlying heart and lungs, decreasing the risk of future cardiac and pulmonary complications.
Stereotactic Radiation Therapy has enabled treatment for early lung cancers and other tumor sites to be completed in as little as one week -- and has shown an almost doubling of cancer control rates compared to previous conventional radiation therapy.
Our advanced technology in radiation oncology, particularly in combination with the truly exciting advances in medical oncology and other specialties, allow us to provide state-of-the-art care close to home.
4.) Is the center convenient?
Porter’s Cancer Care Center is conveniently located adjacent to Porter Regional Hospital. We also encourage patients to take advantage of our free valet parking both at the Cancer Center and the main hospital.
5.) Does the center’s staff and ambiance promote your healing?
Healing is more than just the delivery of medicine and procedures. At Porter’s Cancer Care Center, we also consider the importance of compassion and comfort to promote healing. Things like abundant natural light, comfortable recliners for patients, a welcoming seating area for family or friends and private televisions to make the time pass more quickly, and similar amenities are a plus.
Offering this comprehensive care so close to home has changed the lives of our patients and their families.
