Prentice Penny puts a fresh spin on wine films in 'Uncorked'

“I wanted it to be something where you don’t typically see a lot of people of color,” Penny said of Elijah’s career of choice. “We had a black president, of course we could have a black sommelier, but for the father he just can’t wrap his head around why you would do that over this.”

It was directly inspired by his own relationship with his father, who once upon a time had wanted Penny to take over the family furniture business. Penny had dreams of Hollywood though.

The uniqueness of the story also made it a hard sell in Hollywood, but the script struck a nerve with the actors who read it.

“All the actors of color who read it were saying ‘I’ve never gotten a chance to make a movie like this.’ Like, seeing a black man riding on a bike through Paris in an American movie. Or walking through the Musée d'Orsay with all these priceless works of art,” Penny said. “I don’t see those images in American movies.”

Athie also said that the depiction of the family unit was also something that excited him.

“It’s a love story about family,” he said. “I think we could tell more stories about black families in that way.”