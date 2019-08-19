Friday
Football
Boone Grove at John Glenn, 6:30 p.m.
Penn at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Mishawaka, 6:30 p.m.
S.B. Washington at Hammond, 6:30 p.m.
South Central at Triton, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Bowman at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Columbia City at Gavit, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Lowell, 7 p.m.
E.C. Central at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Munster, 7 p.m.
Morton at Highland, 7 p.m.
New Prairie at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Osceola Grace at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
West Side at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Clark at Whiting, 7 p.m.