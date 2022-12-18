Prep results

Boys Basketball
DeMotte Christian 76, South Central 60
DEMOTTE (21-13-23-19)
SOUTH CENTRAL (16-9-21-14)
Derek Walsh 4, Colin Ward 7, Brayden Lautenbach 2, Zak Kimmel 0, Jay Huerta 31, Clayten Strauch 6, Brayden Grass 10, Jack Haschel 0. Totals – 20 11-21 60.
3-point field goals – SC 9 (Ward 2, Huerta 5, Strauch 1, Grass 1). Records: DeMotte 2-3, South Central 2-4.
Lake Central 94, Morton 46
LAKE CENTRAL
Myles Yekich 13, Mitch Milausnic 17, Dorien Beatty 6, Bret Spain 6, Cam Thompson 4, Xavier Williams 17, Zach Greene 2, Jake Smith 11, Josh Berry 2, Rhett Pieters 8, Brandon Escobedo 8. Totals – 32 20-24 94.
People are also reading…
3-point field goals – LC 10 (Yekich 1, Milausnic 4, Beatty 1, Spain 2, Williams 2). Records: Lake Central 4-1, Morton 1-6.
LaPorte 63, Knox 46
LaPORTE (15-20-16-12)
KNOX (14-10-17-5)
Records: LaPorte 5-2, Knox 2-4.
Girls Basketball
Andrean 84, Hobart 58
ANDREAN
Tori Allen 25, Lauren Colon 19, Maddie Walton 19.
HOBART
Asia Donald 29.
Records: Andrean 8-1, 2-0 NCC; Hobart 8-3, 0-3.
Highland 50, Michigan City 28
HIGHLAND (1-16-10-13)
Keil 17, Flores 8, Reid 11, Steele 10, Belloso 2, Nieman 2. Totals – 17 12-22 50.
MICHIGAN CITY (8-4-6-10)
Isom 12, Anderson 2, Peoples 1, S Mitchell 3, Woods 2, Wair 2, Cochran 3, Moore 3. Totals – 0 4-13 28.
3-point field goals – Highland 4 (Reid 2, Keil 1, Flores 1); MC 4 (Isom 2, S Mitchell 1, Cochran 1). Team fouls – Highland 15, MC 26. Fouled out – Anderson, T Mitchell (MC). JV score: Michigan City 33, Highland 21. Records: Highland 8-2, Michigan City 4-9.
Kouts 65, Hebron 28
KOUTS (15-25-19-6)
Emma Garavalia 7, Macie Sanders 10, Lauryn Koedyker 14, Ally Capouch 17, Taylor Moyer 0, Olivia Miller 0; Ellah Young 9, Kourtney Lockett 2, Katie Kleckner 2, Sophia Tikalsky 2, Leah Croff 2. Totals 24 12-20 65.
HEBRON (3-13-4-8)
Maddy Heck 3, Jayden Byars 3, Sydney Elijah 15, Gabby Wagoner 4, Paige Rokosz 3, Kylie Cole 0, Macie DePra 0, Natalie Wiegman 0. Totals 10 5-16 28.
3-point field goals: Kouts 5 (Capouch 2, Young 3); Hebron 3 (Heck, Elijah, Rokosz). Team fouls: Kouts 13, Hebron 12. Records: Kouts 10-4, 4-1 PCC; Hebron 4-7, 1-3.
Morgan Township 38, North White 36
MORGAN (15-5-10-8)
NORTH WHITE (7-9-7-13)
Records: Morgan Township 10-4, North White 3-9.
Portage 50, South Bend St. Joseph 28
SB ST. JOSEPH (6-8-4-10)
PORTAGE (10-16-11-13)
Records: Portage 6-6, SB St. Joseph 3-10.
South Bend Adams 54, LaPorte 13
LaPORTE (2-8-2-1)
E. Wallace 4, A. Schreeg 3, K. Roundtree 3.
SB ADAMS (24-14-14-2)
Records: SB Adams 7-5, LaPorte 0-13.
Tri-Township 68, Oregon-Davis 47
TRI-TOWNSHIP (16-21-18-13)
OREGON-DAVIS (10-6-12-19)
Records: Tri-Township 9-3, Oregon-Davis 3-9.
Washington Township 55, West Central 32
WEST CENTRAL (11-11-4-6)
Totals – 10 9-19 32.
WASHINGTON (14-21-12-5)
J.C. Jackson 9, Clair Klinger 11, Josie Whitcomb 0, Adie Graf 21, Gracie Little 8, Brooklyn Campbell 4, Sarah Boby 0, Maddie Whinchip 2, Sam Bonag 0. Totals – 17 10-24 55.
3-point field goals – WC 3 (Allen 1, B. Mellon 1, S. Mellon 1); WT 11 (Jackson 3, Klinger 2, Graf 5, Little 1). Team fouls – WC 16, WT 17. Fouled out – Allen, Sharpe (WC).