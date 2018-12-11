Whiting’s G’Angelo Reillo scored his 1,000th career point with 1:05 remaining in regulation and helped the Oilers boys basketball team earn a 67-56 home win over Calumet on Tuesday.
Reillo scored a game-high 22 points, while teammate Diante Marshall added 17. Davion Davis led Calumet with 15 points.
Whiting improved to 4-2, while Calumet fell to 2-4.
21st Century 85, LaCrosse 46: Junior guard Johnell Davis scored 20 points in 21st Century's big win over LaCrosse. Davis has scored 20 or more points in six of the Cougars' eight games this season.
During its two-game winning streak, 21st Century has won by an average of 36.5 points per game.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lowell 43, Kouts 41: Abby Lewandowski made a put-back basket at the buzzer to win it for Lowell. She was also fouled on the play and also made the free throw.
Lewandowski had scored two points and missed a free throw up to that point.
Catlyn Mulligan paced the Red Devils with 12 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Michigan City 77, Hobart 20: Four players scored in double figures for Michigan City. Janica Anderson and Trinity Thompson led the way with 15 points apiece.
The Wolves have now won five straight games and remain undefeated in conference play.
BOYS SWIMMING
Griffith 83, Bishop Noll 30: Conner Begeske led Griffith to victory in its matchup with Bishop Noll. He won the 200 individual medley and the 500 freestyle.