Schedule
Thursday
Girls Golf
West Lafayette Invitational at Purdue (field includes Lake Central), 8 a.m.
Hobart Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Calumet, Griffith, Highland, North Newton, Wheeler), 9 a.m.
Chesterton, Winamac at Plymouth, 3:30 p.m.
Friday
Girls Golf
Highland at Lowell, 8 a.m.
Hanover Central at Griffith, 9 a.m.
LaPorte at Michigan City (Municipal), 10 a.m.
Saturday
Girls Golf
Carmel Fall Preview at Prairie View (field includes Crown Point), 10 a.m.
Twin Lakes Invitational (field includes Lowell) 2 p.m.