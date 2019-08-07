Golf stock

 The Times

Schedule

Thursday

Girls Golf

West Lafayette Invitational at Purdue (field includes Lake Central), 8 a.m.

Hobart Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Calumet, Griffith, Highland, North Newton, Wheeler), 9 a.m.

Chesterton, Winamac at Plymouth, 3:30 p.m.

Friday

Girls Golf

Highland at Lowell, 8 a.m.

Hanover Central at Griffith, 9 a.m.

LaPorte at Michigan City (Municipal), 10 a.m.

Saturday

Girls Golf

Carmel Fall Preview at Prairie View (field includes Crown Point), 10 a.m.

Twin Lakes Invitational (field includes Lowell) 2 p.m.

