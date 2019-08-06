Schedule
Wednesday
Girls Golf
Crown Point Invitational at White Hawk (field includes Andrean, Chesterton, Hanover Central, Hobart, Lake Central, Marquette, Michigan City, Munster, Portage, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.
North Newton, South Central at Boone Grove, 10 a.m.
Thursday
Girls Golf
West Lafayette Invitational at Purdue (field includes Lake Central), 8 a.m.
Hobart Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Calumet, Griffith, Highland, North Newton, Wheeler), 9 a.m.
Friday
Girls Golf
Highland at Lowell, 8 a.m.
Hanover Central at Griffith, 9 a.m.
LaPorte at Michigan City (Municipal), 10 a.m.