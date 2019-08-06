Golf stock

Wednesday

Girls Golf

Crown Point Invitational at White Hawk (field includes Andrean, Chesterton, Hanover Central, Hobart, Lake Central, Marquette, Michigan City, Munster, Portage, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.

North Newton, South Central at Boone Grove, 10 a.m.

Thursday

Girls Golf

West Lafayette Invitational at Purdue (field includes Lake Central), 8 a.m.

Hobart Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Calumet, Griffith, Highland, North Newton, Wheeler), 9 a.m.

Friday

Girls Golf

Highland at Lowell, 8 a.m.

Hanover Central at Griffith, 9 a.m.

LaPorte at Michigan City (Municipal), 10 a.m.

 

