Prep schedule

Tuesday, Dec. 27
Boys Basketball
Warsaw Lake City Holiday Tournament (field includes Portage), 10 a.m.
Tri-Township at Pioneer, 6:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
Big Dipper Tournament at Rich Township (field includes TF South), TBA
Hinsdale Central Christmas Tour (field includes Marian Catholic), TBA
Lakeland Christian Tournament (field includes DeMotte Christian), TBA
Lake Station Holiday Tournament (Lake Station vs. Hobart, 10 a.m.; River Forest vs. Wheeler, 11:30 a.m.; consolation 6 p.m.; championship 7:30 p.m.)
Noblesville Tournament (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point), TBA
People are also reading…
Proviso West Holiday Tournament (field includes TF North), TBA
Girls Basketball
Lebanon Holiday Classic (field includes Lowell), 2 p.m.
Morton Tournament (West Side vs. Detroit Edison, 3 p.m.)
Twin Lakes Tournament (Crown Point vs. Mt. Vernon, 3:30 p.m.; Kankakee Valley vs. Westfield, 5 p.m.)
Valparaiso at Penn, 6:30 p.m.
Hillcrest Holiday Classic (field includes Marian Catholic, TF South), TBA
Lake Central Tournament (field includes Hobart, Munster, Portage, Washington Twp.), TBA
Lakeland Christian Tournament (field includes DeMotte Christian), TBA
LaPorte Holiday Tournament (field includes Hanover Central, Highland), TBA
Gymnastics
Munster, Westville, Wheeler at Lake Central, 11 a.m.
Boys Swimming
LaPorte at Warsaw, noon
Valpo Long Course Invitational (field includes Munster), 1 p.m.
Girls Swimming
LaPorte at Warsaw, noon
Valpo Long Course Invitational (field includes Munster), 1 p.m.
Wrestling
Kankakee Valley Super Duals (field includes Bishop Noll, Crown Point, EC Central, Griffith, Highland), 9 a.m.
Lafayette Jefferson Norman Willey Invitational (field includes Calumet), 9:30 a.m.