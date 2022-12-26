Prep schedule

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday, Dec. 27

Boys Basketball

Warsaw Lake City Holiday Tournament (field includes Portage), 10 a.m.

Tri-Township at Pioneer, 6:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Big Dipper Tournament at Rich Township (field includes TF South), TBA

Hinsdale Central Christmas Tour (field includes Marian Catholic), TBA

Lakeland Christian Tournament (field includes DeMotte Christian), TBA

Lake Station Holiday Tournament (Lake Station vs. Hobart, 10 a.m.; River Forest vs. Wheeler, 11:30 a.m.; consolation 6 p.m.; championship 7:30 p.m.)

Noblesville Tournament (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point), TBA

Proviso West Holiday Tournament (field includes TF North), TBA

Girls Basketball

Lebanon Holiday Classic (field includes Lowell), 2 p.m.

Morton Tournament (West Side vs. Detroit Edison, 3 p.m.)

Twin Lakes Tournament (Crown Point vs. Mt. Vernon, 3:30 p.m.; Kankakee Valley vs. Westfield, 5 p.m.)

Valparaiso at Penn, 6:30 p.m.

Hillcrest Holiday Classic (field includes Marian Catholic, TF South), TBA

Lake Central Tournament (field includes Hobart, Munster, Portage, Washington Twp.), TBA

Lakeland Christian Tournament (field includes DeMotte Christian), TBA

LaPorte Holiday Tournament (field includes Hanover Central, Highland), TBA

Gymnastics

Munster, Westville, Wheeler at Lake Central, 11 a.m.

Boys Swimming

LaPorte at Warsaw, noon

Valpo Long Course Invitational (field includes Munster), 1 p.m.

Girls Swimming

LaPorte at Warsaw, noon

Valpo Long Course Invitational (field includes Munster), 1 p.m.

Wrestling

Kankakee Valley Super Duals (field includes Bishop Noll, Crown Point, EC Central, Griffith, Highland), 9 a.m.

Lafayette Jefferson Norman Willey Invitational (field includes Calumet), 9:30 a.m.

Old Valpo school could become hotel

Blizzard begins in Northwest Indiana

