Preserving an exit

I continue a series on end plays: giving a defender the lead when he must help you. End plays usually require a bit of preparation. Moreover, you must retain a card with which to exit.

Today's West leads a low heart against 3NT, and South lets East's queen win. When East returns the nine, South takes his ace. To duck again is pointless. If South plans to stake the contract on a diamond finesse, he will be down if the finesse loses to West, who will have hearts to cash. But if South visualizes an end play, he must save his ten of hearts as an exit card.

Discards

After South wins the second heart, he cashes only the A-K of clubs, then exits with a heart. West takes two more hearts, on which South throws a club and a diamond. West must then lead a diamond or a spade, and South gets a free finesse and a ninth trick.

South hopes that West held only two clubs. If South takes three club tricks early, he will have an uncomfortable discard when West takes his last heart winner.

Daily question