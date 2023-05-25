Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Knowing how to take advantage of good fortune and how to properly manage your money during both hot and cold streaks is what puts smart slot players on the gambling “honor roll”.

Video poker is in a class by itself in the genre of “electronic gaming devices.” Unlike their traditional reel and video slot cousins, long-term success on video poker is dependent upon strategy to a large degree.

It is possible to make a real science out of the game by learning the variations in strategy, depending on the game you are playing and the pay table you are working with. You can make video poker as simple or as complicated as you wish.

Jackpot hands in video poker are few and far between. I define a jackpot hand as any four-of-a-kind, premium four-of-a-kind (aces, deuces, threes, and fours) a four-of-a-kind with the “kicker”, straight flushes, and, of course, the royal flush.

Whenever you are fortunate enough to hit a jackpot hand, cash out, put the proceeds aside as your cash reserve, and continue play with a fresh twenty.

Cash in the form of credits in the machine is just too easy to gamble away. Do yourself a favor and take your jackpot winnings as soon as you get them to eliminate any temptation.

If you find yourself having to dip into those winnings later in your playing session, always make sure you preserve something to take advantage of your good fortune. It doesn’t come easy.

As for multi-line video slot games, they have a voracious appetite for player’s money in regard to the high “hold” percentage.

The games are fun and exciting to play. They add a dimension of interactive interest that the traditional reel slots just can’t match. But there is a price to pay for the entertainment value that players derive from these machines. It can really wreak havoc with a bankroll.

The insidious nature of multi-line video machines is the number of coins you can play. When you are talking about up to 300 and even more coins per play, even penny machines can devour your bankroll in a jiffy. Simply play the number of coins per line that is comfortable for you.

Finally, as is the case with all slot and video poker games, always cash out a jackpot. If you are fortunate enough to win a hundred dollars or more from a $20 investment, take the money and run. Put it in your pocket and start out a fresh playing session with a new $20 bill. Learning how to preserve profits and take advantage of good fortune helps make you the best and smartest slot player you can be.

BONUS ROUND-UP

AMERISTAR: Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time for active-duty military, veterans, and first responders to join the PENN Heroes rewards program. Members and a companion of their choice qualify for an annual membership upgrade to Advantage Tier (or 1,000 Tier points), exclusive hotel discounts up to 30 percent, exclusive dining and shopping discounts, a PENN Heroes companion card with access to all PENN Heroes benefits, rewards, and gifts, a PENN Heroes welcome gift, exclusive PENN Heroes promotions, monthly PENN Play casino “play for fun” offer and exclusive 3-times PENN Cash multiplier every Monday. Please visit the PENN Play promotions center to sign up.

FOUR WINDS: Don’t forget the $150,000 Memorial Day Cash promotion at all Four Winds Casino destinations on Sunday (May 28) from Noon to 10 p.m. (EDT). Every 30 minutes five W Club player’s club members will be randomly selected to win $1,500 in cash for a total of 105 winners during the promotional day. W Club members receive one free entry daily through the day of the promotion by swiping their card at a kiosk at any Four Winds Casino location. Earn Additional entries playing slots and table games.

HARD ROCK: The upcoming Monday Memorial Day holiday is “Military Monday” at Hard Rock Café. Guests who present their military ID and Unity Rewards loyalty program card will receive a 50 percent discount on one entrée.

A reminder that Unity Rewards members receive free play and free bet based on their qualifying play 72 hours after their visit. Free play will be loaded into player accounts while free bet may be accessed at a rewards kiosk. The perks expire after two weeks.

HARRAHS JOLIET: The month-long “Celebrating 30 Years” promotion comes to a smashing conclusion on Saturday (May 27). The first round of hourly drawings will be 5 to 7 p.m. when 15 guests will win a share of $15,000 in free casino play. One guest will win $5,000 in cash at 8 p.m. The final drawing will be held at 9 p.m. when one guest will be awarded a $10,000 grand prize

HOLLYWOOD JOLIET: As a PENN Entertainment sister property of Ameristar East Chicago, all active-duty military, veterans, and first responders can enjoy all the perks of a PENN Heroes players club card. On Mondays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. members are invited to the “spin and win” promotion to pocket up to $250 in free slot play.

HORSESHOE: This Saturday will be the final opportunity for Caesars Rewards members to cash in on the “$1 million Cash Lucky Lotto” promotion. Earn entries through 7:45 p.m., then head over to the Caesars Rewards Center for the 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m. drawings. Match two numbers: $40 free slot play; three numbers: $150 free slot play; four numbers: $1,000 cash; five numbers: $5,000 cash; six numbers: $1,000,000 cash (40-year annuity).