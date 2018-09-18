A priest who was accused of sexual abuse served as a clergyman in Munster and East Chicago, according to documents released by the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend on Tuesday.

The list's release follows the Diocese of Gary's release of its list of 10 priests who were deemed to have credible allegations of sexual abuse against them. The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend Bishop Ken Rhoades released the names of 18 clergymen who were “credibly accused” of abusing minors, one of whom served in two Lake County parishes.

According to the document, William Gieranowski had three credible accusations against him. The allegations were made against Gieranowski after his death in 2000.

The list reveals that Gieranowski had his beginnings as a priest in St. Stanislaus Parish in East Chicago in 1949, and later served at St. Thomas More Parish in Munster in 1951.

Attempts to reach the Diocese of Gary and Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend were unsuccessful on Tuesday.

Throughout his career, Gieranowski also served in parishes throughout South Bend, Elkhart, Fort Wayne, Mishawaka and finally New Carlisle before retiring in July 1981.

In total, 17 former priests and one former deacon were on the list released Tuesday.

In the document on the diocesan website, Rhoades stated he felt it was important to publish the names “for all to see.”

“For everyone to know the pain caused by these priests,” Rhoades said. “It is my hope that by releasing these names, the innocent victims of these horrific and heartbreaking crimes can finally begin the process of healing.”

