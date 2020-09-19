 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Priscilla's Quinceanera

Priscilla's Quinceanera

Congratulations, Priscilla, on your quinceanera. Thank you to your court for all of their hard work and dedication. You guys did such a great job and all looked so great!

Love, Mom, Dad, Jazmyn and Quinn Jr.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts