Procrastination pays

Cy the Cynic says that if you have something to postpone, the best time is right now. Cy is a notorious procrastinator, but his habit of waiting to draw trumps often serves him well.

In a team match, both Souths played at four hearts (East-West would be down only one at four spades), and West led the king of spades. At one table, declarer took the ace and drew trumps. He next led a club from dummy to his ten, and West took the ace and forced dummy to ruff a spade.

South then took his king of clubs, ruffed his last spade in dummy and ruffed a club. Dummy had good clubs but no more entries, so South lost three diamonds. Down one.

Trick two

Cy, declarer in the replay, led a club to his ten at Trick Two. West won and led a spade. Cy ruffed in dummy, came to his king of clubs and drew trumps with the A-J. He ruffed a club, ruffed a spade and threw two diamonds on the good clubs. Making five.

Don't draw trumps unless you see no problems. Even if you see none, look again.

Daily question

You hold: S A H J 10 6 5 D 7 5 3 C J 9 6 4 2. Your partner opens one diamond, and the next player overcalls one spade. What do you say?

Answer: By agreement, a "negative double" here would promise enough strength to respond, with length in hearts and either club length or diamond support. The hand is a dead-minimum for that action, and I would not criticize a pass. Still, if you don't act now, you may never get to show a bit of strength.

