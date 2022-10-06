Prog rock band Yes, Boy Band Christmas coming to Hard Rock Casino

A Boy Band Christmas is coming to Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Live venue to ring in the holiday spirit.

Members of 98 Degrees, All-4-One and O-Town will sing the familiar old hits and classic holiday songs on Sunday, Dec. 18. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Jeff Timmons, Drew Lachey and Justin Jeffre, Jamie Jones, Erik-Michael Estrada and Ryan Cabrera will take the stage at the venue.

"With over 80 million albums sold, a billion online streams and countless awards, A Boy Band Christmas is a 'can’t miss' evening of pop music and good cheer," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release.

Tickets start at $39.50. The seated show is 21+.

The progressive rock group Yes also will perform at Hard Rock Live on Friday, Nov. 11. Doors open at 7 p.m.

"Pioneers of progressive rock, Yes have achieved worldwide success with a history spanning 47 years and 21 studio albums," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "The band’s current line-up consists of singer Jon Davison, guitarist Steve Howe, drummer Jay Schellen, keyboardist Geoff Downes and bassist Billy Sherwood. The band is known for its expansive songs, esoteric lyrics, elaborate album art and live stage sets."

Tickets are $54.50 for the fully seated show, which is 21+.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.