Prophesying bad breaks

“Due to unforeseen events, the class on prophecy is postponed.” — announcement in a church newsletter.

Suits break according to the percentages, but unless you are a sage or soothsayer, you can’t foresee when a bad break will occur. Capable declarers take precautions.

Today’s North-South got to 6NT. (Six hearts would have been easier, but the game was matchpoint duplicate.) South took the ace of diamonds, unblocked the ace of spades, led a heart to dummy’s ace and discarded his queen of clubs on the king of spades. He next led a heart to his king and a third heart. Alas, East won and cashed his queen of spades.

Low heart

South failed to allow for the lie of the cards. He must lead a low heart at Trick Three and play low from dummy.

If East wins and shifts to the jack of clubs, South takes the ace and leads a heart to the ace. When the suit breaks 3-2 as expected, South discards his queen of clubs on the king of spades and easily takes the rest with red-suit winners.

Daily question

You hold: S K J 9 6 5 3 H A 6 D 4 3 C 7 5 4. Your partner opens one heart, you bid one spade and he rebids two hearts. What do you say?

Answer: To rebid your spades is tempting, but partner’s two hearts promises a six-card or longer suit. If he had only five, he would have a more descriptive second bid: 1NT, two of a minor or a raise to two spades. Since you have tolerance for hearts but partner’s spade holding is unknown, pass. Game is impossible.

