Prosecutors drop charges against man accused of shooting teen, woman

CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors dropped charges last week against a man accused of shooting two people last year in East Chicago.

Pierre A. Ford, 45, of Chicago, had been facing two counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, three counts of criminal recklessness and carrying a handgun without a license.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Arturo Balcazar wrote in a motion to dismiss the charges that "further investigation is required."

Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota granted the state's motion to dismiss Aug. 5.

Ford had been accused of shooting a 14-year-old girl and a 50-year-old woman July 18, 2020, near a house party in the 3700 block of Parrish Avenue.

East Chicago police said witnesses reported an argument broke out at the party and a man began shooting, but it was not clear whether the woman and girl were targeted.

