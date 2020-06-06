Protests take place in Valparaiso
The video, which has been viewed more than 175,000 times on Twitter, shows 21 people standing near the end of the Erie-Lackawanna Trail. Eight of those pictured are holding rifles as the group passes by.
The rumored protest ended up being small and peaceful.
A demonstration in Lowell gathered nearly 100 protestors, a group of Invaders and a handful of residents open-carrying AR-15 guns. It ended in prayer, discussion and peace.
Those charged with disorderly conduct include residents from Gary, Crown Point, Merrillville, East Chicago and Lake Station.
"I've cleaned up more glass that I have seen in my life," Cullen Wulf said Monday. "It just hurts."
Police found the man on the ground around 10 p.m. Sunday, and he later died at a hospital.
"I want people to know what is happening at these protests and to know the entirety of the situation. People need to understand that all lives cannot matter until black lives matter.”
Police Chief Pete Land said Officer Rob Harrell, badge No. 115, is the department's first and only African American officer.
Griffith police condemn social media posts about Black Lives Matter event planned for Sunday at Central Park.