Public can tour historic homes in the Indiana Dunes

The public will soon get a rare chance to tour historic homes in the Indiana Dunes, ranging from early log cabins to prefabricated post-World War II steel-enameled Lustron houses.

The National Park Service and Indiana Landmarks will host the tour on June 25.

"Enjoy examples of everything from rustic landmarks to Mid-Century Modern during the June 25, Logs to Lustrons Tour at Indiana Dunes National Park," Indiana Dunes National Park Public Information Officer Bruce Rowe said. "The day features log structures of early settlement days, frame homes from the Victorian period, and mid-century homes of glass, stucco and metal. Indiana Landmarks and the National Park Service team up to present 17 sites spanning a century of architecture, including restored residences not normally open to the public and vacant landmarks in need of a new use. Nine interiors will be open for touring."

People can tour the Chellberg Farm, the Oscar and Irene Nelson House and the Gust Lindstrom Site with its World War I-era Wahl Barn that has been transformed into a preschool.

Other tour stores include the Read Dunes House, Lustron homes and the International Style Meyer House and Solomon Enclave.

Starting at 8:30 a.m., bus tours will leave every 15 minutes from the Bailly Homestead and Chellberg Farm. It takes about three hours to complete the tour but the length varies depending on how much time one spends at each site.

All of the sites close by 5:30 p.m.

Kids who take the tour can complete a Junior Ranger Badge by completing drawings of the sites on the tour. The National Park Service will provide a booklet.

Reservations are required. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for Indiana Landmarks members and free for children under 16.

"For an even deeper insight into these homes, an evening lecture on Friday, June 24, highlights the architecture and history of the National Park," Rowe said. "Tickets for that can also be purchased on the Eventbrite site above for this program at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center."

For more information or tickets, visit Logstolustronstour2022.eventbrite.com or call 317-639-4534.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.