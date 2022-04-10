Publishers Weekly best sellers, April 10

Hardcover fiction

1. "Run, Rose, Run" by Parton/Patterson (Little, Brown)

2. "What Happened to the Bennetts" by Lisa Scottoline (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

3. "The Diamond Eye" by Kate Quinn (William Morrow)

4. "The Recovery Agent" by Janet Evanovich (Atria)

5. "The Paris Apartment" by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

6. "Shadows Reel" by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

7. "The Match" by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

8. "French Braid" by Anne Tyler (Knopf)

9. "One Italian Summer" by Rebecca Serle (Atria)

10. "High Stakes" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

11. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

12. "The Shop on Royal Street" by Karen White (Berkley)

13. "House of Sky and Breath" by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

14. "The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles (Viking)

15. "World of Warcraft: Sylvanas" by Christie Golden (Del Rey)

Hardcover nonfiction

1. "Half Baked Harvest Every Day" by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)

2. "The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak" by Shannon Bream (Random House)

3. "Atlas of the Heart" by Brene Brown (Random House)

4. "The Whole Body Reset" by Stephen Perrine (Simon & Schuster)

5. "Genius Kitchen" by Max Lugavere (Harper Wave)

6. "The Great Reset" by Glenn Beck (Forefront)

7. "The Women of the Bible Speak" by Shannon Bream (Broadside)

8. "Korean American" by Eric Kim (Clarkson Potter)

9. "Life Force" by Tony Robbins et al. (Simon & Schuster)

10. "CEO Excellence" by Dewar/Keller/Malhotra (Scribner)

11. "Work Without Jobs" by Jesuthasan/Boudreau (MIT)

12. "The Storyteller" by Dave Grohl (Dey Street)

13. "Will" by Will Smith (Penguin Press)

14. "Here & Hereafter" by Tyler Henry (St. Martin's Essentials)

15. "Salad Freak" by Jess Damuck (Abrams)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.