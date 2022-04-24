Publishers Weekly best sellers, April 24

Hardcover fiction
1. "The Investigator" by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam's Sons)
2. "Run, Rose, Run" by Parton/Patterson (Little, Brown)
3. "Sea of Tranquility" by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)
4. "What Happened to the Bennetts" by Lisa Scottoline (G.P. Putnam's Sons)
5. "The Paris Apartment" by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)
6. "The Recovery Agent" by Janet Evanovich (Atria)
7. "The Sacred Bridge" by Anne Hillerman (Harper)
8. "Shadows Reel" by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam's Sons)
9. "The Diamond Eye" by Kate Quinn (William Morrow)
10. "The Match" by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)
11. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
12. "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)
13. " House of Sky and Breath" by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)
14. "The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles (Viking)
15. "French Braid" by Anne Tyler (Knopf)
Hardcover nonfiction
1. "The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak" by Shannon Bream (Broadside)
2. "Half Baked Harvest Every Day" by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)
3. "Freezing Order" by Bill Browder (Simon & Schuster)
4. "Celebrate with Babs" by Barbara Costello (Alpha)
5. "Atlas of the Heart" by Brené Brown (Random House)
6. "Arrive and Thrive" by Brady/Foutty/Wooten (McGraw Hill)
7. "Brighter by the Day" by Robin Roberts (Grand Central Publishing)
8. "I Guess I Haven't Learned That Yet" by Shauna Niequist (Zondervan)
9. "Hello, Molly!" by Molly Shannon (Ecco)
10. "Recessional" by David Mamet (Broadside)
11. "CEO Excellence" by Dewar/Keller/Malhotra (Scribner)
12. "Life Force" by Tony Robbins et al. (Simon & Schuster)
13. "Love That Story" by Jonathan Van Ness (HarperOne)
14. "Bittersweet" by Susan Cain (Crown)
15. "Halo Encyclopedia" (Dark Horse Books)