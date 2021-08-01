Publishers Weekly best sellers, Aug. 1

1. "American Marxism" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

2. "I Alone Can Fix It" by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker (Penguin Press)

3. "Landslide" by Michael Wolff (Henry Holt and Co.)

4. "How I Saved the World" by Jesse Watters (Broadside)

5. "This is Your Mind on Plants" by Michael Pollan (Penguin Press)

6. "Killing the Mob" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin's Press)

7. "What Happened to You?" by Oprah Winfrey and Bruce Perry (Flatiron/Oprah)

8. "Greenlights" by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

9. "Caste" by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

10. "Frankly, We Did Win This Election" by Michael C. Bender (Twelve)

11. "Christianity and Wokeness" by Owen Strachan (Salem)

12. "The Bomber Mafia" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

13. "The Anthropocene Reviewed" (signed ed.) by John Green (Dutton)

14. "The Women of the Bible Speak" by Shannon Bream (Broadside)

15. "Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

