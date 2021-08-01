Publishers Weekly best sellers, Aug. 1

Hardcover fiction
1. "Black Ice" by Brad Thor (Atria)
2. "The Cellist" by Daniel Silva (Harper)
3. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
4. "The Paper Palace" by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)
5. "Malibu Rising" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)
6. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig (Viking)
7. "The President's Daughter" by Bill Clinton and James Patterson (Little, Brown and Knopf)
8. "Nine Lives" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
9. "False Witness" by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)
10. "It's Better This Way" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
11. "Falling" by T.J. Newman (Avid Reader)
12. "Golden Girl" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
13. "The Maidens" by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
14. "Sooley" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
15. "The Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's Press)
Hardcover nonfiction
1. "American Marxism" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)
2. "I Alone Can Fix It" by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker (Penguin Press)
3. "Landslide" by Michael Wolff (Henry Holt and Co.)
4. "How I Saved the World" by Jesse Watters (Broadside)
5. "This is Your Mind on Plants" by Michael Pollan (Penguin Press)
6. "Killing the Mob" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin's Press)
7. "What Happened to You?" by Oprah Winfrey and Bruce Perry (Flatiron/Oprah)
8. "Greenlights" by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
9. "Caste" by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
10. "Frankly, We Did Win This Election" by Michael C. Bender (Twelve)
11. "Christianity and Wokeness" by Owen Strachan (Salem)
12. "The Bomber Mafia" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
13. "The Anthropocene Reviewed" (signed ed.) by John Green (Dutton)
14. "The Women of the Bible Speak" by Shannon Bream (Broadside)
15. "Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)