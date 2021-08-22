Publishers Weekly best sellers, Aug. 22

Hardcover fiction
1. "Billy Summers" by Stephen King ( Scribner)
2. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave ( Simon & Schuster)
3. "The Paper Palace" by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)
4. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig (Viking)
5. "Vortex" by Catherine Coulter (Morrow)
6. "Blind Tiger" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)
7. "Malibu Rising" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)
8. "The Cellist" by Daniel Silva (Harper)
9. "The Invisible Life of Addie Larue" by V.E. Schwab (Tor)
10. "We Were Never Here" by Andrea Bartz (Ballantine)
11. "Black Ice" by Brad Thor (Atria)
12. "The President's Daughter" by Bill Clinton and James Patterson (Little, Brown and Knopf)
13. "Golden Girl" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
14. "Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir (Ballantine)
15. "Sooley" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
Hardcover nonfiction
1. "American Marxism" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)
2. "The Long Slide" by Tucker Carlson (Threshold)
3. "The Truth About Covid-19" by Joseph Mercola (Chelsea Green)
4. "Giannis" by Mirin Fader (Hachette)
5. "The Authoritarian Moment" by Ben Shapiro (Broadside)
6. "Breathe" by Rickson Gracie (CDey Street)
7. "Dear America" by Graham Allen (Center Street)
8. "I Alone Can Fix It" by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker (Penguin Press)
9. "Here, Right Matters" by Alexander Vindman (Harper)
10."Killing the Mob" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin's)
11."What Happened to You?" by Bruce Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)
12."How I Saved the World" by Jesse Watters (Broadside)
13."Greenlights" by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
14."Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)
15."The Bomber Mafia" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)