Publishers Weekly best sellers, Aug. 29, 2021

Hardcover fiction
1. "Bloodless" by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central Publishing)
2. "Billy Summers" by Stephen King ( Scribner)
3. "Complications" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
4. "The Noise" by James Patterson and JD Barker (Little, Brown)
5. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave ( Simon & Schuster)
6. "Sensor" by Junji Ito (Viz)
7. "The Paper Palace" by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)
8. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig (Viking)
9. "Chasing the Boogeyman" by Richard Chizmar (Gallery)
10. "A Terrible Fall of Angels" by Laurell K. Hamilton (Berkley)
11. "Malibu Rising" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)
12. "The President's Daughter" by Bill Clinton and James Patterson (Little, Brown and Knopf)
13. "Blind Tiger" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)
14. "The Cellist" by Daniel Silva (Harper)
15. "The Invisible Life of Addie Larue" by V.E. Schwab (Tor)
Hardcover nonfiction
1. "American Marxism" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)
2. "The Long Slide" by Tucker Carlson (Threshold)
3. "Woke, Inc." by Vivek Ramaswamy (Center Street)
4. "The Reckoning" by Mary L. Trump (St. Martin's Press)
5. "I Alone Can Fix It" by Carol Leonnig and Phil Rucker (Penguin Press)
6. "What Happened to You?" by Bruce Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)
7. "The Truth About Covid-19" by Joseph Mercola (Chelsea Green)
8. "Greenlights" by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
9. "The Authoritarian Moment" by Ben Shapiro (Broadside)
10. "Killing the Mob" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin's Press)
11. "Breathe" by Rickson Gracie (Dey Street)
12. "Make It Nice" by Dorinda Medley (Gallery)
13. "Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)
14. "How I Saved the World" by Jesse Watters (Broadside)
15. "The Bomber Mafia" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)