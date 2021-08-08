 Skip to main content
Publishers Weekly best sellers, Aug. 8
Hardcover fiction

1. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

2. "Black Ice" by Brad Thor (Atria)

3. "The Paper Palace" by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)

4. "The Cellist" by Daniel Silva (Harper)

5. "Not a Happy Family" by Shari Lapena (Viking/Dorman)

6. "Malibu Rising" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

7. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig (Viking)

8. "The President's Daughter" by Bill Clinton and James Patterson (Little, Brown and Knopf)

9. "Nine Lives" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

10. "It's Better This Way" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

11. "Golden Girl" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

12. "Sooley" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

13. "The Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's Press)

14. "The Maidens" by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

15. "Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir (Ballantine)

Hardcover nonfiction

1. "American Marxism" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

2. "The Authoritarian Moment" by Ben Shapiro (Broadside)

3. "I Alone Can Fix It" by Carol Leonnig and Phil Rucker (Penguin Press)

4. "How I Saved the World" by Jesse Watters (Broadside)

5. "Nadiya Bakes" by Nadiya Hussain (Clarkson Potter)

6. "Frankly, We Did Win This Election" by Michael C. Bender (Twelve)

7. "Landslide" by Michael Wolff (Henry Holt and Co.)

8. "What Happened to You?" by Oprah Winfrey and Bruce Perry (Flatiron/Oprah)

9. "Killing the Mob" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin's Press)

10. "Greenlights" by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

11. "This is Your Mind on Plants" by Michael Pollan (Penguin Press)

12. "Rainbow in the Dark" by Ronnie James Dio (Permuted Press)

13. "Think Again" by Adam Grant (Viking)

14. "Caste" by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

15. "How to Do the Work" by Nicole Lepera (Harper Wave)

