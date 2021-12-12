Publishers Weekly best sellers, Dec. 12

Hardcover fiction
1. "Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone" by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte)
2. "Wish You Were Here' by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)
3. "The Judge's List" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
4. "The Stranger in the Lifeboat" by Mitch Albom (Harper)
5. "Fear No Evil" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
6. "The Wish" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
7. "The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles (Viking)
8. "Autopsy" by Patricia Cornwell (William Morrow)
9. "Leviathan Falls" by James S.A. Corey (Orbit)
10. "Mercy" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
11. "The Dark Hours" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)
12. "The Becoming" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press)
13. "Flying Angels" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
14. "Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)
15. "Billy Summers" by Stephen King ( Scribner)
Hardcover nonfiction
1. "Atlas of the Heart" by Brene Brown (Random House)
2. "All American Christmas" by Campos-Duffy/Duffy (Broadside)
3. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!" by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)
4. "The 1619 Project" by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)
5. "The Storyteller" by Dave Grohl (Dey Street)
6. "Guinness World Records 2022" (Guinness World Records)
7. "Principles for Dealing With the Changing World Order" by Ray Dalio (Avid Reader)
8. "The Real Anthony Fauci" by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse)
9. "Will" by Will Smith (Penguin Press)
10. "Jesus Listens" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)
11. "The President and the Freedom Fighter" by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)
12. "Pandemia" by Alex Berenson (Regnery)
13. "The Lyrics" by Paul McCartney (Liveright)
14. "All About Me!" by Mel Brooks (Ballantine)
15. "American Marxism" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)