 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Publishers Weekly best sellers, Dec. 12
Publishers Weekly best sellers

Publishers Weekly best sellers, Dec. 12

Hardcover fiction

1. "Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone" by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte)

2. "Wish You Were Here' by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

3. "The Judge's List" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. "The Stranger in the Lifeboat" by Mitch Albom (Harper)

5. "Fear No Evil" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

6. "The Wish" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

7. "The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles (Viking)

8. "Autopsy" by Patricia Cornwell (William Morrow)

9. "Leviathan Falls" by James S.A. Corey (Orbit)

10. "Mercy" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

11. "The Dark Hours" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

12. "The Becoming" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press)

13. "Flying Angels" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

14. "Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

15. "Billy Summers" by Stephen King ( Scribner)

Hardcover nonfiction

1. "Atlas of the Heart" by Brene Brown (Random House)

2. "All American Christmas" by Campos-Duffy/Duffy (Broadside)

3. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!" by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

4. "The 1619 Project" by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)

5. "The Storyteller" by Dave Grohl (Dey Street)

6. "Guinness World Records 2022" (Guinness World Records)

7. "Principles for Dealing With the Changing World Order" by Ray Dalio (Avid Reader)

8. "The Real Anthony Fauci" by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse)

9. "Will" by Will Smith (Penguin Press)

10. "Jesus Listens" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

11. "The President and the Freedom Fighter" by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)

12. "Pandemia" by Alex Berenson (Regnery)

13. "The Lyrics" by Paul McCartney (Liveright)

14. "All About Me!" by Mel Brooks (Ballantine)

15. "American Marxism" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts