Publishers Weekly best sellers, Dec. 5

Hardcover fiction
1. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte)
2. “The Becoming” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)
3. “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
4. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
5. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
6. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom (Harper)
7. “The Christmas Promise” by Richard Paul Evans (Gallery)
8. “Flying Angels” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
9. “Mercy” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
10. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)
11. “The Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)
12. “State of Terror” by Clinton/Penny (S&S and St. Martin’s Press)
13. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King ( Scribner)
14. “Game On” by Janet Evanovich (Atria)
15. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse)
2. “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)
3. “All American Christmas” by Campos-Duffy/Duffy (Broadside)
4. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)
5. “Will” by Will Smith (Penguin Press)
6. “Guinness World Records 2022” (Guinness World Records)
7. “The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl (Dey Street)
8. “God Bless This Mess” by Hannah Brown (Harper)
9. “The Lyrics” by Paul McCartney (Liveright)
10. “The President and the Freedom Fighter” by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)
11. “Jesus Listens” by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)
12. “Get Untamed: The Journal” by Glennon Doyle (Clarkson Potter)
13. “Taste” by Stanley Tucci (Gallery)
14. “These Precious Days” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
15. “Welcome to Dunder Mifflin” by Baumgartner/Silverman (Custom House)