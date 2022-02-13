 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Publishers Weekly best sellers

Publishers Weekly best sellers, Feb. 13

Hardcover fiction

1. "The Maid" by Nita Prose" by (Ballantine)

2. "The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles (Viking)

3 "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

4. "One Step Too Far" by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)

5. "The Judge's List" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

6. "The Horsewoman" by Patterson/Lupica (Little, Brown)

7. "The Wish" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

8. "Wish You Were Here" Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

9. "The Christie Affair" by Nina de Gramont (St. Martin's)

10."The Stranger in the Lifeboat" by Mitch Albom (Harper)

11."Black Cake" by Charmaine Wilkerson (Ballantine)

12."Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 5, Vol. 3" by Hirohiko Araki (Viz)

13."Invisible" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

14."Cloud Cuckoo Land" by" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

15.The Books of Jacob" by Olga Tokarczuk (Riverhead)

Hardcover nonfiction

1. "Red-Handed" by Peter Schweizer" (Harper)

2. "Atlas of the Heart" by Brené Brown (Random House)

3. "How to Be Perfect" by Michael Schur (Simon & Schuster)

4. "Collective Illusions" by Todd Rose (Hachette Go)

5. "The 1619 Project" by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)

6. "Who Are You Following?" by Sadie Robertson Huff (Thomas Nelson)

7. "Miss Independent" by Nicole Lapin (Harper Collins Leadership)

8. "The Real Anthony Fauci" by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.(Skyhorse)

9. "The Voltage Effect" by John A. List (Currency)

10."My Money My Way" by Kumiko Love (Portfolio

11."The Betrayal of Anne Frank" by Rosemary (Sullivan Harper)

12."Enough Already" by Valerie Bertinelli (Harvest)

13."Dilla Time Dan" by Charnas (MCD)

14."Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

15."Will Will Smith" by Will Smith (Penguin Press)

