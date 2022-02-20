Publishers Weekly best sellers, Feb. 20

Hardcover fiction
1. “Abandoned in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)
2. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
3. “The Lady’s Mine ” by Francine Rivers (Tyndale)
4. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
5. “The Horsewoman” by Patterson/Lupica (Little, Brown)
6. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)
7. “City of the Dead” by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)
8. “One Step Too Far” by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)
9. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom (Harper)
10.“The Christie Affair” by Nina de Gramont (St. Martin’s)
11.“The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)
People are also reading…
12.“The Maid” by Nita Prose (Ballantine)
13.“Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)
14.“Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins: Caleb Widogast” by Jody Houser et al. (Dark Horse)
15.“Invisible” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Life Force” by Tony Robbins et al (Simon & Schuster)
2. “Red-Handed” by Peter Schweizer (Harper)
3. “Living Full” by Mallory Ervin (Convergent)
4. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown (Random House)
5. “The Nineties” by Chuck Klosterman (Penguin Press)
6. “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)
7. “The Way of Integrity” by Martha Beck (Open Field)
8. “Unstoppable” by Chiquis Rivera (Atria)
9. “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse)
10.“How to Be Perfect” by Michael Schur (Simon & Schuster)
11.“The Voltage Effect” by John A. List (Currency)
12.“The Betrayal of Anne Frank” by Rosemary Sullivan (Harper)
13.“Will” by Will Smith (Penguin Press)
14.“Uncanceled” by Phil Robertson (Thomas Nelson)
15.“Laptop from Hell” by Miranda Devine (Post Hill)