Publishers Weekly best sellers, Feb. 6

Hardcover fiction

1. "The Horsewoman" by Patterson/Lupica (Little, Brown)

2. "The Maid" by Nita Prose (Ballantine)

3. "The Judge's List" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

5. "The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles (Viking)

6. "One Step Too Far" by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)

7. "The Wish" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

8. "Quicksilver" by Dean Koontz (Thomas & Mercer)

9. "The Stranger in the Lifeboat" by Mitch Albom (Harper)

10."Wish You Were Here" by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

11."Violeta" by Isabel Allende (Ballantine)

12."Invisible" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

13."The Magnolia Palace" by Fiona Davis (Dutton)

14."Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

15."To Paradise" by Hanya Yanagihara (Doubleday)

Hardcover nonfiction

1. "Red-Handed" by Peter Schweizer (Harper)

2. "Atlas of the Heart" by Brené Brown (Random House)

3. "American Muckraker" by James O'Keefe (Post Hill)

4. "How to Be Perfect" by Michael Schur (Simon & Schuster)

5. "The Real Anthony Fauci" by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse)

6. "Enough Already" by Valerie Bertinelli (Harvest)

7. "Intended Consequences" by Hemant Taneja (McGraw Hill)

8. "The 1619 Project" by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)

9. "Unbreakable" by Jay Glazer (Dey Street)

10."The Betrayal" of Anne Frank" by Rosemary Sullivan (Harper)

11."Jesus Listens" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

12."Will Will Smith" by (Penguin Press)

13."Baby Steps Millionaires" by Dave Ramsey (Ramsey)

14."The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!" by Ree Drummond (Morrow)

15."South to America" by Imani Perry ( Ecco)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.